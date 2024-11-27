Joke of the Day for November 27, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Thanksgiving Eve
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Thanksgiving Eve! Here's a seasonal silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the Pilgrim wear to dinner?
Answer: A har-vest.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Priscilla Du Preez