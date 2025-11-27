Joke of the Day for November 27, 2025: A Thanksgiving funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Thanksgiving! Here's one to make you smile and feast on some funny.
Joke of the Day
What sound did the turkey's phone make?
"Wing-wing-wing."
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unplash/Davies Designs Studio