Joke of the Day for November 28, 2025: A funny for Black Friday.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Black Friday! Here's a shoppable silly to make you smile.

To get to the other size.

Why did the Black Friday shopper cross the store?

Joke of the Night for November 23, 2025: An egg-cellent funny

Joke of the Day for November 24, 2025: A funny to kick off your week

Joke of the Day for November 26, 2025: A funny for Thanksgiving Eve

Joke of the Night for November 27, 2025: A laugh for Thanksgiving

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

