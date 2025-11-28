Joke of the Day for November 28, 2025: A funny for Black Friday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Black Friday! Here's a shoppable silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why did the Black Friday shopper cross the store?
To get to the other size.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/愚木混株 Yumu