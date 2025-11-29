Joke of the Day for November 29, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile right meow.

Joke of the Day

Why was the dog legally obligated to let the cat sleep in his bed?

The cat had a claws in his contract.

Joke of the Day for November 29, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday.  © Unsplash/Kate Stone Matheson

