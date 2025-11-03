Joke of the Day for November 3, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a piggy silly. Here's one to kick off your week with a laugh!
Joke of the Day
What do you call pigs playing tug-of-war?
Pulled pork.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kenneth Schipper