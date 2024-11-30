Joke of the Day for November 30, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do cats love holidays?

Answer: Because there's always claws for celebration.

Joke of the Day for November 30, 2024.  © Unsplash/Константин Мартынов

Cover photo: Unsplash/Константин Мартынов

