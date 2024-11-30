Joke of the Day for November 30, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you laugh.

Answer: Because there's always claws for celebration.

