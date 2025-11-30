Joke of the Day for November 30, 2025: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's one that's buzzing with funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a beehive without an exit?
Unbee-lievable.
