Joke of the Day for November 4, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is a kitty silly in honor of Caturday. Here's a furball funny to make your weekend purr-fect!

Joke of the Day

Question: How do a pair of cats get over a fight?

Answer: They hiss and make up.

Today's Joke of the Day is a furball funny.  © Unsplash/Jae Park

