Joke of the Day for November 4, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is a kitty silly in honor of Caturday. Here's a furball funny to make your weekend purr-fect!

Answer: They hiss and make up.

Question: How do a pair of cats get over a fight?

Joke of the Day for October 27, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Joke of the Day for October 28, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Joke of the Day for October 29, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Joke of the Day for October 30, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Joke of the Day for October 31, 2023: Get your funny on with Halloween jokes

Joke of the Day for November 1, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for November 2, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for November 3, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

