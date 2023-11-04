Joke of the Day for November 4, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is a kitty silly in honor of Caturday. Here's a furball funny to make your weekend purr-fect!
Joke of the Day
Question: How do a pair of cats get over a fight?
Answer: They hiss and make up.
