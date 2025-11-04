Joke of the Day for November 4, 2025: A funny to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a timeless funny. Here's one to make you laugh - ancient Egyptian style!
Joke of the Day
Why did Cleopatra have a fight with her husband?
She suspected he might be having an a-Pharaoh.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tom Podmore