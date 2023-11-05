Joke of the Day for November 5, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a fruity funny. Here's a sweet one to get you laughing this Sunday Funday.

Joke of the Day

Question: What happens when a strawberry gets run over crossing the highway?

Answer: A traffic jam.

Today's Joke of the Day is a sweet one!  © Unsplash/Maria Teneva

