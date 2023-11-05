Joke of the Day for November 5, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a fruity funny. Here's a sweet one to get you laughing this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happens when a strawberry gets run over crossing the highway?
Answer: A traffic jam.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Maria Teneva