Joke of the Day for November 6, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Choo choo! Tonight's Joke of the Day has arrived. Here's one to make your laughs ride.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's a potato’s favorite form of transportation?
Answer: A gravy train.
