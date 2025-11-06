Joke of the Day for November 6, 2025: A spicy silly to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some spicy silly. Here's a hot one to make you smile today!
Joke of the Day
How can you tell a nosey pepper from a regular pepper?
It gets jalapeño your business!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Acton Crawford