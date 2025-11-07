Joke of the Day for November 7, 2025: A doggone silly to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a doggone silly. Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
What goes "tick-tock" and "woof-woof?"
A watchdog.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ashley Baxter