Joke of the Day for November 8, 2025: A cat silly for a funny Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Caturday. Here's one to make you chuckle right meow.
Joke of the Day
What's a cat’s favorite dessert?
Chocolate mouse.
