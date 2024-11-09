Joke of the Day for November 9, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Tonight's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a kitty quip to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do cats have the best homes?
Answer: They have the most stylish furr-niture.
