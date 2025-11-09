Joke of the Day for November 9, 2025: A dinosaur silly for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived on time for Sunday Funday. Here's one that's dino-myte!
Joke of the Day
What does a triceratops sit on?
Its tricera-bottom.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ahmed Nishaath