Joke of the Day for October 1, 2025: A silly to kick off Spooky Season.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to officially kick off Spooky Season! Here's one that's frighteningly funny.

Joke of the Day for September 26, 2025: A funny bunny to make you chuckle

Joke of the Night for September 26, 2025: A silly slithering with funny

Joke of the Day for September 27, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday!

Joke of the Night for September 27, 2025: A silly kitty for Caturday

Joke of the Day for September 28, 2025: A silly for Sunday Funday

Joke of the Night for September 28, 2025: A funny to end Sunday Funday

Joke of the Day for September 29, 2025: A silly to kick off your week

Joke of the Day for September 30, 2025: A salty silly to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

