Joke of the Day for October 1, 2025: A silly to kick off Spooky Season
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to officially kick off Spooky Season! Here's one that's frighteningly funny.
Joke of the Day
What kind of horses do ghosts ride?
Night-mares.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tandem X Visuals