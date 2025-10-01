Joke of the Day for October 1, 2025: A silly to kick off Spooky Season

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to officially kick off Spooky Season! Here's one that's frighteningly funny.

Joke of the Day

What kind of horses do ghosts ride?

Night-mares.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Tandem X Visuals

