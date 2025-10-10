Joke of the Day for October 10, 2025: A silly that stinks

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

"Pee-yew!" Today's Joke of the Day is stinking silly. Here's one to make you smile.

How do you stop a skunk from smelling?

Plug its nose!

Check out more jokes here:

