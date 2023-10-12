Joke of the Day for October 12, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is kicking up a little chuckle! Here's a rockin' funny that will get you on the path to laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why was the pebble so shy?
Answer: It didn't know how to be boulder.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mayur Joshi