Joke of the Day for October 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: Why was the pebble so shy?

Answer: It didn't know how to be boulder.

Today's Joke of the Day is a rockin' funny.  © Unsplash/Mayur Joshi

