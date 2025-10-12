Joke of the Day for October 12, 2025: An animal funny for Sunday Funday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is just horsing around! Here's one to make you smile for Sunday Funday.

Joke of the Day

What did the horse call its treats?

"My greatest preakness."

