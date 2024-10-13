Joke of the Day for October 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a silly for your sunny Sunday! Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
I sat up all night wondering where the sun went. Then it dawned on me.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Wei Yu