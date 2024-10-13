Joke of the Day for October 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a silly for your sunny Sunday! Here's a funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

I sat up all night wondering where the sun went. Then it dawned on me.

Joke of the Day for October 13, 2024.  © Unsplash/Wei Yu

