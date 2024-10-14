Joke of the Day for October 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a silent silly! Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the winner of the silent auction get?
Answer: A dog whistle and two mimes.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mohammad Metri