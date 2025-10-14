Joke of the Day for October 14, 2025: A Spooky Season silly
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Spooky Season. Here's one with thrills and chills to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
How did the zombie become so great at trick-or-treating?
Dead-ication.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart