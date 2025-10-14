Joke of the Day for October 14, 2025: A Spooky Season silly

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Spooky Season. Here's one with thrills and chills to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

How did the zombie become so great at trick-or-treating?

Dead-ication.

Joke of the Day for October 14, 2025: A spooky season silly.
Joke of the Day for October 14, 2025: A spooky season silly.  © Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for October 13, 2025: An animal funny to kick-start your week Joke of the Day for October 13, 2025: An animal funny to kick-start your week
Joke of the Night for October 12, 2025: A Spooky Season funny Joke of the Night for October 12, 2025: A Spooky Season funny
Joke of the Day for October 12, 2025: An animal funny for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for October 12, 2025: An animal funny for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for October 11, 2025: A cat funny to make you smile on Caturday! Joke of the Night for October 11, 2025: A cat funny to make you smile on Caturday!
Joke of the Day for October 11, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday! Joke of the Day for October 11, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday!
Joke of the Night for October 10, 2025: A funny that's horsing around Joke of the Night for October 10, 2025: A funny that's horsing around
Joke of the Day for October 10, 2025: A silly that stinks Joke of the Day for October 10, 2025: A silly that stinks
Joke of the Night for October 9, 2025: A cheery chirping funny Joke of the Night for October 9, 2025: A cheery chirping funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart

More on Joke of the Day: