Joke of the Day for October 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for spooky season

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is ghostly giggler! Here's a funny to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why is it hard to make up a joke about ghosts?

Answer: They have a lot of spirit, but no body.

Joke of the Day for October 15, 2024.
Joke of the Day for October 15, 2024.  © Unsplash/Drew Tilk

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for October 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 14, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for October 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 14, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for October 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 13, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for October 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 13, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for October 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for October 12, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for October 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for October 12, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for October 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 11, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for October 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 11, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Drew Tilk

More on Joke of the Day: