Joke of the Day for October 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for spooky season
Today's Joke of the Day is ghostly giggler! Here's a funny to make you smile.
Question: Why is it hard to make up a joke about ghosts?
Answer: They have a lot of spirit, but no body.
