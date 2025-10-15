Joke of the Day for October 15, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Spooky Season. Here's one to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Who did the ghost take on a coffee date?
His ghoulfriend.
