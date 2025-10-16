Joke of the Day for October 16, 2025: Animal jokes to crack you up
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics. Here's one to make you smile. (And pass it on!)
What does a turtle wear when riding a bike?
A shell-met.
