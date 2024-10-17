Joke of the Day for October 17, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for spooky season
Today's Joke of the Day is giving you a drink of boo ha-ha! Here's a spirited silly to make you smile this Halloween season.
Joke of the Day
Question: Where do baby goblins go while their parents are at work?
Answer: Day-scare.
