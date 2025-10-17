Joke of the Day for October 17, 2025: A Halloween season funny to crack you up
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Spooky Season. Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why is a cemetery the perfect place to write a movie?
Because it has great plots.
