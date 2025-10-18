Joke of the Day for October 18, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's one to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
Why did the cat have minty breath?
He used mousewash.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Maksym Diachenko