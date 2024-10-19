Joke of the Day for October 19, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a purr-fect funny to make you smile this weekend.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why didn't the cats like the movie?
Answer: It was just claw-ful.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ankhesenamun