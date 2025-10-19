Joke of the Day for October 19, 2025: A Spooky Season Sunday Funday silly
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's a Spooky Season silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Who won the skeleton beauty contest?
No body.
