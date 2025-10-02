Joke of the Day for October 2, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season
Today's Joke of the Day and Spooky Season have arrived! Here's a scary silly to brighten your day.
Joke of the Day
How do mummies start their cover letters?
"Tomb it may concern..."
Cover photo: Unsplash/freestocks