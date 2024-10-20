Joke of the Day for October 20, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for spooky season
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of spooky season! Here's a scary silly to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Question: How does a goblin know what to expect for Halloween night?
Answer: He reads his October horror-scope.
