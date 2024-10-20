Joke of the Day for October 20, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for spooky season

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of spooky season! Here's a scary silly to make you smile this Sunday Funday.

Question: How does a goblin know what to expect for Halloween night?

Joke of the Day for October 16, 2024: The best spooky season jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for October 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for October 17, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for spooky season

Joke of the Night for October 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for October 18, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for spooky season

Joke of the Night for October 18, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for October 19, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Night for October 19, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Want to read your October horoscope? Click here!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

