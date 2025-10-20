Joke of the Day for October 20, 2025: A scary silly for Spooky Season
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Spooky Season! Here's one to kick off your week with a bite.
Joke of the Day
What's Dracula's favorite ice cream flavor?
Vein-illa.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dinu J Nair