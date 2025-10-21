Joke of the Day for October 21, 2025: A Spooky Season funny.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Spooky Season! Here's one that's frighteningly funny.

How can you tell a vampire has a cold?

Joke of the Day for October 15, 2025: A funny for Spooky Season

Joke of the Day for October 16, 2025: Animal jokes to crack you up

Joke of the Day for October 17, 2025: A Halloween season funny to crack you up

Joke of the Day for October 18, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday

Joke of the Day for October 20, 2025: A scary silly for Spooky Season

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

