Joke of the Day for October 21, 2025: A Spooky Season funny
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Spooky Season! Here's one that's frighteningly funny.
Joke of the Day
How can you tell a vampire has a cold?
He starts coffin.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Loren Cutler