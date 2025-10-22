Joke of the Day for October 22, 2025: A batty silly

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Spooky Season! Here's a batty silly that's frighteningly funny.

Joke of the Day

Why did the vampires cancel their baseball game?

They couldn’t find their bats.

