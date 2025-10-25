Joke of the Day for October 25, 2025: A black cat funny for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Spooky Season and Halloween Week! Here's one to make you smile for Caturday.
Joke of the Day
How do black cats get their hair to stand up for Halloween?
With lots of scare-spray.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Anton Ponomarenko