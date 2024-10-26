Joke of the Day for October 26, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Caturday! Here's the purr-fect funny to send you a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the cat say when it got scratched?
Answer: "Meow-ch!"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Daniel Zopf