Joke of the Day for October 26, 2025: A batty silly for Spooky Season fun.

Joke of the Day for October 26, 2025

Today's Joke of the Day is here for Spooky Season and Halloween Week. Wishing you a silly Sunday Funday!

Joke of the Day

Why did the vampire need mouthwash?

Because he had bat breath.

