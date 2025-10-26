Joke of the Day for October 26, 2025: A batty silly for Spooky Season fun
Today's Joke of the Day is here for Spooky Season and Halloween Week. Wishing you a silly Sunday Funday!
Joke of the Day
Why did the vampire need mouthwash?
Because he had bat breath.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/CrowN