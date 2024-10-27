Joke of the Day for October 27, 2024: The best Halloween jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived ahead of Halloween! Here's a Sunday Funday spooky silly to send you a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What's the best Halloween amusement park ride?
Answer: A roller ghost-er.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jr Korpa