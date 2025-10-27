Joke of the Day for October 27, 2025: A fun silly for Halloween Week
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Spooky Season and Halloween Week. Here's one to kick off your day with a laugh.
What monster loves to play tricks on Halloween?
Prank-enstein.
