Joke of the Day for October 28, 2025: A spooky silly on Halloween Week.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Halloween Week. Here's a spooky silly to make you chuckle.

Because they have a lot of spirit.

Why do ghosts make the best cheerleaders?

