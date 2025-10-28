Joke of the Day for October 28, 2025: A spooky silly on Halloween Week
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Halloween Week. Here's a spooky silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Why do ghosts make the best cheerleaders?
Because they have a lot of spirit.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Trinks