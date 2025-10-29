Joke of the Day for October 29, 2025: A scary silly for Halloween Week
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Halloween Week! Here's a scary silly to make you say, "Boo!"
Joke of the Day
What's a ghost's favorite Halloween drink?
Ghoul-aid.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Warren Umoh