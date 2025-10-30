Joke of the Day for October 30, 2025: A spooky silly for Halloween Eve

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Halloween Eve! Here's a scary silly to get your celebrating with laughs.

Joke of the Day

Who adores Dracula the most on Halloween?

His fang-club.

