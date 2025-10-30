Joke of the Day for October 30, 2025: A spooky silly for Halloween Eve
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Halloween Eve! Here's a scary silly to get your celebrating with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Who adores Dracula the most on Halloween?
His fang-club.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Szabó János