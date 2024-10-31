Joke of the Day for October 31, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Halloween
Happy Halloween! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for the spookiest holiday of the year. Here's a silly to send you celebrating with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do witches always get at hotels?
Answer: Broom service.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dima Kaleganov