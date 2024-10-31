Joke of the Day for October 31, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Halloween

Happy Halloween! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for the spookiest holiday of the year. Here's a silly to send you celebrating with a smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What do witches always get at hotels?

Answer: Broom service.

Joke of the Day for October 31, 2024.
Joke of the Day for October 31, 2024.

Cover photo: Unsplash/Dima Kaleganov

