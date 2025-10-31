Joke of the Day for October 31, 2025: Spooky fun for a Happy Halloween!
Happy Halloween! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for some festive fun. Here's a scary silly to get your celebrating with a chuckle.
Joke of the Day
What's a skeleton's favorite musical instrument?
The trom-bone.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Chris Robert