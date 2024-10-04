Joke of the Day for October 4, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is saying "giddy up" to the giggles! Here's a silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Who did the pony call when it was possessed by demons?
Answer: An ex-horse-ist.
