Joke of the Day for October 4, 2025: A cat joke for Caturday!
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to celebrate with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
What happened to the pregnant cat that swallowed a ball of yarn?
She had mittens.
