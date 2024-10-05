Joke of the Day for October 5, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating the best day of the week: Caturday! Here's one that's feline silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the cat say when he fell off the table?

Answer: "Me... ow."

Joke of the Day for October 5, 2024.
Joke of the Day for October 5, 2024.  © Unsplash/Milica Spasojevic

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for October 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 4, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for October 4, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 4, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for October 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 3, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for October 3, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 3, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for October 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 2, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for October 2, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 2, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for October 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for October 1, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for October 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for October 1, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by hitting the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Milica Spasojevic

More on Joke of the Day: