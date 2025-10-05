Joke of the Day for October 5, 2025: An animal joke for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here are some animal antics to celebrate with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Why wouldn't the leopard take a bath?
He didn't want to come out spotless.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Uriel Soberanes